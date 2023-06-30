Main content

France braces for more violent protests over the weekend

A man has died in the protests and there are transport disruptions countrywide

France is deploying forty-five thousand police officers to tackle the riots after the death of a teenager in a police shooting. A young man died after falling from a roof during the protests and bus and tram services are being suspended countrywide. Also on the programme: Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, has been banned from running for public office until 2030; and there's another Indiana Jones film out and we have been speaking to one of the stars of the saga. (Photo credit: MOHAMMED BADRA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

