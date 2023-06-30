Main content

Macron urges parents to keep children out of riots

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

President Macron of France has blamed what he called "professionals of violence" for disrupting what should have been a period of respect after the police killing of a teenage boy on Tuesday. He said additional resources would be made available to deal with unrest. A third night of rioting on Thursday, left buildings including libraries and schools burnt and scores of police personnel injured.

Also, why isn't Tiktok taking down videos denying the existence of man-made climate change?

And the UN votes to set up a body to investigate the tens of thousands of Syrians who've disappeared -- we hear from an activist whose father is still missing.

(Photo credit: BBC)

