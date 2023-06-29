The French authorities are bracing themselves for the possibility of more violence linked to protests against the shooting dead on Tuesday of a teenage boy by a policeman. Forty thousand officers were deployed across the country in response.

Also in the programme: The US Supreme Court has ruled that it is not permissible to consider a person's race in deciding on university admissions, reversing decades-old policies of affirmative action on campuses; and questions are being raised about the whereabouts of a senior general, Sergei Surovikin, amid unconfirmed reports that he's being investigated for possible links to the Wagner mutiny.

(Picture: French riot police clash with protesters following a march in the memory of teenager who was killed by French Police in Nanterre. Credit: Yoan Valat/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)