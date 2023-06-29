The clashes erupted after a teenager was fatally shot by police on Tuesday.

France's interior minister has promised to restore order to the streets following a second night of rioting over the police killing of a 17-year-old boy. Gerald Darmanin said 40,000 officers would be deployed. We’ll hear from the family’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou.

Also on the programme: new evidence that gravitational waves reverberating in the universe might have the potential to change our understanding of the cosmos; and we’ll hear from a survivor of a boat that capsized off the coast of Greece two weeks ago with hundreds of migrants on board.

(Image: Riot police pass by a burning car during clashes with protesters in Nanterre, near Paris, France, 29 June 2023. Credit: EPA/Yoan Valat)