Main content

France to deploy 40,000 police officers after protests

The clashes erupted after a teenager was fatally shot by police on Tuesday.

France's interior minister has promised to restore order to the streets following a second night of rioting over the police killing of a 17-year-old boy. Gerald Darmanin said 40,000 officers would be deployed. We’ll hear from the family’s lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou.

Also on the programme: new evidence that gravitational waves reverberating in the universe might have the potential to change our understanding of the cosmos; and we’ll hear from a survivor of a boat that capsized off the coast of Greece two weeks ago with hundreds of migrants on board.

(Image: Riot police pass by a burning car during clashes with protesters in Nanterre, near Paris, France, 29 June 2023. Credit: EPA/Yoan Valat)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Paris deploys riot police after officer fatally shoots teenager

Next

29/06/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.