Main content

Paris deploys riot police after officer fatally shoots teenager

President Macron has called for calm after a night of civil unrest in Paris. Tonight there are reports of clashes in Lille and fires in Toulouse.

The government is on high alert with 2,000 extra officers deployed across the Paris region tonight. We speak to Sebastian Roche, an expert on policing from Sciences Po University in Grenoble about the incident.

Also on the programme: The death toll of the missile strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk rises; and Peru declares a state of emergency amid an outbreak of dengue fever, which is thought to have been exacerbated by climate change.

(Image: A burnt out car following a night of civil unrest in Paris, CREDIT: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Ten people killed in Kramatorsk attack

Next

29/06/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.