President Macron has called for calm after a night of civil unrest in Paris. Tonight there are reports of clashes in Lille and fires in Toulouse.

The government is on high alert with 2,000 extra officers deployed across the Paris region tonight. We speak to Sebastian Roche, an expert on policing from Sciences Po University in Grenoble about the incident.

Also on the programme: The death toll of the missile strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk rises; and Peru declares a state of emergency amid an outbreak of dengue fever, which is thought to have been exacerbated by climate change.

(Image: A burnt out car following a night of civil unrest in Paris, CREDIT: EPA)