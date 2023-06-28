Ten people are now known to have been killed by a Russian missile attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine.

Putin admits that Russia "fully funded" Wagner.

Also in the programme: protests in France over another fatal police shooting; and rewriting the classic French film La Haine . . . as a musical.

(Photo: An injured man reacts at the site of a hotel building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. credit: REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak)