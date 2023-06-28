Main content
Ten people killed in Kramatorsk attack
Ten people are now known to have been killed by a Russian missile attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. Putin admits that Russia "fully funded" Wagner.
Also in the programme: protests in France over another fatal police shooting; and rewriting the classic French film La Haine . . . as a musical.
(Photo: An injured man reacts at the site of a hotel building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. credit: REUTERS/Oleksandr Ratushniak)
