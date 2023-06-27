Main content

Kramatorsk: Russian missile strike hits restaurant in Ukrainian city

We hear from a journalist who had just been in the restaurant

A Russian missile strike has hit a crowded restaurant area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian officials say. Emergency services are at the scene helping the injured. We hear from a journalist who was in the restaurant just before the strike took place.

Also on the programme: the president of Estonia discusses the attempted Wagner coup in Russia; and we meet Ashley Elzinga, the DJ who has just presented a programme alongside an AI version of herself.

(Picture: The aftermath of the attack on Kramatorsk. Credit: Government of Ukraine.)

