Kramatorsk: Russian missile strike hits restaurant in Ukrainian city
We hear from a journalist who had just been in the restaurant
A Russian missile strike has hit a crowded restaurant area in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Ukrainian officials say. Emergency services are at the scene helping the injured. We hear from a journalist who was in the restaurant just before the strike took place.
Also on the programme: the president of Estonia discusses the attempted Wagner coup in Russia; and we meet Ashley Elzinga, the DJ who has just presented a programme alongside an AI version of herself.
(Picture: The aftermath of the attack on Kramatorsk. Credit: Government of Ukraine.)
