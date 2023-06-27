President Putin has thanked his security forces for their response to the Wagner mercenary mutiny, saying they helped prevent a civil war in Russia.

Also in the programme: the future of Wagner in Africa; and the palm that fruits underground.

(Picture: President Putin addressing members of Russia's security services, Moscow, Russian Federation. Credit: SPUTNIK/KREMLIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)