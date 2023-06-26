Main content

Russia’s President Putin makes TV address

The president praised the unity of Russian society during the address to the nation.

It is his first speech since Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny last weekend. We get reaction from Moscow-based historian Nina Khrushcheva.

Also on the programme: A BBC investigation uncovers evidence of another suspected Chinese surveillance balloon travelling over Japan in 2021; and we learn about a bid for stunt teams in films to get recognition at the academy awards.

(Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation CREDIT: Kremlin.ru)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Putin issues first address since Wagner rebellion

Next

27/06/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.