The president praised the unity of Russian society during the address to the nation.

It is his first speech since Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny last weekend. We get reaction from Moscow-based historian Nina Khrushcheva.

Also on the programme: A BBC investigation uncovers evidence of another suspected Chinese surveillance balloon travelling over Japan in 2021; and we learn about a bid for stunt teams in films to get recognition at the academy awards.

