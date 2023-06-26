Main content
Russia’s President Putin makes TV address
The president praised the unity of Russian society during the address to the nation.
It is his first speech since Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin’s attempted mutiny last weekend. We get reaction from Moscow-based historian Nina Khrushcheva.
Also on the programme: A BBC investigation uncovers evidence of another suspected Chinese surveillance balloon travelling over Japan in 2021; and we learn about a bid for stunt teams in films to get recognition at the academy awards.
(Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation CREDIT: Kremlin.ru)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio