The Kremlin has published footage of President Vladimir Putin congratulating participants of an industrial forum. Meanwhile, Russian state television has shown the defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, visiting what they said was a forward military command post. It's the first time they've been seen since Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin called-off his mutiny. We'll get the latest from Russia and hear from human rights activist Svetlana Gannushkina. We will also speak to Belarus' opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Also in the programme: The main opposition candidate in Sierra Leone's presidential election has accused soldiers of firing live ammunition at his headquarters; and NASA has been in the West Australian outback as part its search for life on Mars.

(Picture: Russia President Vladimir Putin addresses participants of an industrial forum. Credit: Kremlin)