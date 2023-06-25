Main content

Blinken: Wagner mutiny shows real cracks in Putin's authority

America's top diplomat says Russia's president was forced into amnesty agreement.

America's top diplomat Antony Blinken has said an attempted armed mutiny in Russia shows "real cracks" in President Vladimir Putin's authority. He said Saturday's rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner fighters was a "direct challenge" to Mr Putin, forcing him into an amnesty agreement.

Also in the programme: Guatemalans go to the polls today to choose a new president, amid concerns about corruption and mass migration; and Elton John performs his last UK concert of his career.

(Picture: A man holds a placard in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

What next for Russia's Putin after Wagner mutiny?

26/06/2023 13:06 GMT

