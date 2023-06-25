America's top diplomat Antony Blinken has said an attempted armed mutiny in Russia shows "real cracks" in President Vladimir Putin's authority. He said Saturday's rebellion by Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner fighters was a "direct challenge" to Mr Putin, forcing him into an amnesty agreement.

Also in the programme: Guatemalans go to the polls today to choose a new president, amid concerns about corruption and mass migration; and Elton John performs his last UK concert of his career.

(Picture: A man holds a placard in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters)