Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, is to leave Russia for Belarus after calling off his troops' rebellion. The mutiny was a huge challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose image of authority is now weakened, experts say.

Mr Putin had decried Mr Prigozhin's actions as "treason" in a national TV address on Saturday, but the mercenary chief and his troops will not be prosecuted, the Kremlin says.

We'll be looking at where this situation leave Russia's president and what could potentially happen to the man who led - and then abandoned the rebellion.

Also in the programme:

(Photo shows Russian president Putin delivering an address to the nation in Moscow on 24 June 2023. Credit: Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/EPA)