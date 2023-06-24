Kremlin says the group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin will go to Belarus.

The head of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin will go to Belarus and charges against him will be dropped following their advance on Moscow.

He told his forces to return to their bases to "avoid bloodshed" after negotiations with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

In this special edition of Newshour; we explore the consequences of this unprecedented challenge to the rule of Russia President Vladimir Putin. We also discuss reports of new Ukrainian military moves in the midst of this disarray.

(Picture Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin Credit: Yulia Morozova/Reuters)