Main content

President Putin: Russia is facing an armed mutiny

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Special edition of Newshour - presented by Lyse Doucet:

President Putin says Russia is facing a battle for its future, in the face of an armed mutiny. He was speaking in an emergency address, after the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said he'd taken over the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. In his latest comments, Mr Prigozhin has hit back directly at the Russian leader. He said he did not want the country to continue living mired in "corruption, deceit and bureaucracy."

(Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an emergency televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pakistani survivor of migrant shipwreck speaks to the BBC

Next

24/06/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.