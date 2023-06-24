Special edition of Newshour - presented by Lyse Doucet:

President Putin says Russia is facing a battle for its future, in the face of an armed mutiny. He was speaking in an emergency address, after the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said he'd taken over the southern city of Rostov-on-Don. In his latest comments, Mr Prigozhin has hit back directly at the Russian leader. He said he did not want the country to continue living mired in "corruption, deceit and bureaucracy."

(Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an emergency televised address in Moscow, Russia, June 24, 2023. Credit: Reuters)