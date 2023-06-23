Muhammed Hamza says had to drink seawater for several days and was forced to sit onboard

BBC Urdu Service's Halid Karamat has been to Athens and managed to speak to Muhammed Hamza, one of only 12 Pakistani survivors of the migrant boat that sank in Greek waters last week. He said he had to drink seawater for several days and was forced to sit onboard.

Also in the programme: the authorities in Russia have accused the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of calling for an armed mutiny. He says Moscow's forces have attacked his troops and he intends to punish those responsible; and a right wing Israeli cabinet minister has urged his government to launch a large-scale military operation in the West Bank. Itamar Ben-Gvir said the aim was - in his words - to eliminate thousands of terrorists.

(Photo: Migrants rest in a shelter, following a rescue operation, after their boat capsized at open sea, in Kalamata, Greece, on 14 June 2023. Credit: Reuters/Stelios Misinas)