Titan: questions raised over sub safety

The co-founder of the firm that developed the Titan submersible has rejected claims that it cut corners - after five people died descending to the wreck of the Titanic.

We hear from US sub safety expert William Kohnen.

Also in the programme: James Cameron pays tribute to Titan dead; and the British Nigerian chefs backed by Beyoncé.

(Photo: Undated handout photo issued by OceanGate Expeditions of their submersible vessel named Titan. Credit: OceanGate Expeditions/PA Wire)

