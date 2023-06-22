The US Coast Guard has confirmed that debris discovered in the North Atlantic, near the wreck of The Titanic belongs to the tourist submersible that went missing on Sunday with five people on board. A spokesman said the debris was consistent with the catastrophic loss of the submersible's pressure chamber.

Also in the programme: former Brazil President, Jair Bolsonaro is on trial accused of abusing his powers and undermining the country's democracy; and find out why Turkey and the UK have decided to raise interest rates.

(Picture: The US Coast Guard previously said noises were heard on Tuesday and Wednesday but it did not yet know what the noises were. Credit: Reuters)