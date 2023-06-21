Rescuers in the North Atlantic still haven't given up hope of saving those trapped in a small submersible near the wreck of the Titanic.

The window of opportunity to rescue those trapped inside the Titan submersible is closing rapidly.

A hunt for the missing vessel, assumed to be nearly two miles beneath the surface, near the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic, continues.

But the response coordinator with the local coastguard has told a news conference in Boston there was still hope the vessel would be found and the five men on board saved:

Also in the programme: Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky talks to the BBC about the latest developments in the war in Ukraine; and 50 years of the Women's Tennis Association, remembered by founding member, Billie Jean King.

(Photo shows an undated handout photo issued by OceanGate Expeditions of their submersible vessel named Titan. Credit: OceanGate Expeditions/PA Wire)