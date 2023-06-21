Main content

‘Russia will eventually bear cost of Ukraine reconstruction’: Blinken

Leaders are meeting in London to discuss how to organise and finance Ukraine's reconstruction

President Zelensky has urged those attending an international conference on rebuilding Ukraine to aim for the country's transformation, not just its reconstruction.

Also in the programme: more than 40 people are killed at a women’s prison in Honduras; and the US Coast Guard says underwater noises were detected in the area of the North Atlantic where a tourist submersible went missing.

(Photo: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses the opening session on the first day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London. Credit: Reuters).

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

21/06/2023 20:06 GMT

