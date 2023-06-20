The US Coast Guard says those on board have about forty hours of oxygen left.

The rescue mission to find a missing tourist submersible, which lost contact on its descent to the Titanic, has expanded deep underwater. There are five people aboard and the US Coast Guard estimates they have about forty hours of oxygen left.

(Picture: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland. Credit: Reuters)