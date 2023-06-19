We hear from the UN's special rapporteur on human rights in the country, Richard Bennett, who has raised concerns with the Taliban government.

We hear from the United Nations' special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, who has raised concerns with the Taliban government. Also in the programme, the US Coastguard is searching for a missing submersible that's designed to take tourists to view the Titanic. Plus, Russia's leading opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, goes on trial again, to face his most serious charges yet. And Germany bets big on semiconductor chips, promising Intel billions in subsidies to build a major microchip plant.

(Picture: Afghan women learn tailoring skills at a centre in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 21 February 2023. This centre serves 60 women, including those who were forced to leave school under the Taliban. Photo by STRINGER/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)