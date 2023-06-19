Main content

Greece migrant boat accused plead not guilty

Egypt nationals suspected of involvement in boat sinking near Greece plead not guilty.

Nine Egyptian nationals suspected of involvement in the sinking of a trawler carrying hundreds of migrants off the Greek coast have pleaded not guilty after appearing in court in Southern Greece on Monday.

Also in the programme: US and China pledge to stabilise relations; and Australia approves a referendum on aboriginal rights.

(Picture: A picture of the trawler in the hours before it sank. Credit: GREEK COAST GUARD)

