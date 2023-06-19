Egypt nationals suspected of involvement in boat sinking near Greece plead not guilty.

Nine Egyptian nationals suspected of involvement in the sinking of a trawler carrying hundreds of migrants off the Greek coast have pleaded not guilty after appearing in court in Southern Greece on Monday.

Also in the programme: US and China pledge to stabilise relations; and Australia approves a referendum on aboriginal rights.

(Picture: A picture of the trawler in the hours before it sank. Credit: GREEK COAST GUARD)