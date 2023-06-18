The BBC finds evidence an overcrowded fishing vessel was not moving for at least seven hours before it capsized.

A BBC investigation has cast serious doubt on the Greek coastguard’s account of the sinking of a ship carrying hundreds of migrants on Wednesday. Greek authorities have not yet responded to the BBC's findings.

Also on the programme; the United States has given a positive assessment of talks between its top diplomat and China's foreign minister, but Beijing says relations are at a historic low. And, we hear how Swiss voters backed ambitious plans to save melting glaciers.

(Picture: A bus transporting survivors of the tragic shipwreck that occurred off the coast of Pylos on June 14th (Credit: Getty)