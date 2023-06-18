Main content

US secretary of state begins talks in China

Antony Blinken makes first visit to China by a US secretary of state in five years.

America's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, is making his first visit to China since taking office, as the two countries seek to prevent their rivalry from spiralling into conflict. We speak to our correspondent who is following Mr Blinken on the visit and to Huiyao Wang, of the Center for China and Globalization, a think tank with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Also in the programme: we discuss whether Artificial Intelligence poses a threat to humanity; and why Zimbabweans have an appetite for George Orwell's classic novel Animal Farm.

(Photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Credit: Reuters/Leah Millis/Pool)

