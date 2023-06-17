Survivors said pupils were killed with machetes and buildings were set ablaze during an overnight attack on a boarding school in western Uganda. At least six more are reported abducted. The military has vowed to track down the attackers, who they believe to be the radical Muslim organisation Allied Democratic Forces. We hear the government’s reaction Information Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi.

Also on the programme: African leaders arrive in St Petersburg to meet Vladimir Putin for talks on ending the conflict in Ukraine, and the stand-up comic from Kyiv who is making New Yorkers laugh about the war.

Ugandan security forces stand guard as locals gather at the cordoned scene outside the Mpondwe Lhubirira Secondary School, after militants linked to rebel group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) killed and abducted multiple people, in Mpondwe, western Uganda (Credit: Reuters)