Uganda school attack: Pupils among 40 killed by militants

Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.

A rebel group has attacked a school in western Uganda, killing at least forty people - most of them pupils. Dozens more have been abducted. Police say the attack was carried out by the ADF which is based in neighbouring Congo.

Also in the programme: We hear from the fishermen in North Africa offered fortunes for their boats; and Russia's only solo woman cosmonaut gets an award from the Kremlin, 60 years after going into space.

(Photo: A boy is comforted on Saturday at the scene of an attack at the Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School in Uganda. Credit: AFP)

Greece grapple with migrant boat disaster

17/06/2023 20:06 GMT

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.