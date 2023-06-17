A rebel group has attacked a school in western Uganda, killing at least forty people - most of them pupils. Dozens more have been abducted. Police say the attack was carried out by the ADF which is based in neighbouring Congo.

Also in the programme: We hear from the fishermen in North Africa offered fortunes for their boats; and Russia's only solo woman cosmonaut gets an award from the Kremlin, 60 years after going into space.

(Photo: A boy is comforted on Saturday at the scene of an attack at the Mpondwe Lhubiriha Secondary School in Uganda. Credit: AFP)