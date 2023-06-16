Main content
Greece grapple with migrant boat disaster
Questions asked about what Greek coastguards could have done to rescue migrants at sea
Could Greece have done more to prevent a migrant boat from sinking? We ask a Greece's government official who says they offered help, but they didn't have the authority. He also says the European Union should do more.
Also in the programme: The US Deportment of Justice report into George Floyd's death says officers routinely used racial discrimination and excessive force; African leaders head from Ukraine to Russia; 15,000 flee Sudan to Chad; and the ocean racers testing microplastics.
Photo: Survivors of the migrant boat in the Greek city of Kalamata. Credit: Shutterstock.
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio
