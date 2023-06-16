Questions asked about what Greek coastguards could have done to rescue migrants at sea

Could Greece have done more to prevent a migrant boat from sinking? We ask a Greece's government official who says they offered help, but they didn't have the authority. He also says the European Union should do more.

Also in the programme: The US Deportment of Justice report into George Floyd's death says officers routinely used racial discrimination and excessive force; African leaders head from Ukraine to Russia; 15,000 flee Sudan to Chad; and the ocean racers testing microplastics.

Photo: Survivors of the migrant boat in the Greek city of Kalamata. Credit: Shutterstock.