An investigation by the BBC and international partners into Russian casualties in Ukraine has found that the numbers of dead soldiers are far in excess of official tallies.

It estimates that many more Russian soldiers have been killed during their country's war in Ukraine than the number acknowledged by Moscow. How much more can the country endure?

Also - as hundreds are feared lost at sea in Mediterranean migrant boat sinking, we'll hear from the Red Cross official leading efforts to re-unite families, and ask whether the Greek authorities failed in their duties; and a new type of dinosaur bares its bones.

(Photo shows a composite image showing pictures of Russian troops who have died in Ukraine. Credit: BBC)