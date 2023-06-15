A rare glimpse into life in North Korea one of the world's most secretive states

In the second part of our exclusive reporting into life in North Korea, we look at repression in the secretive authoritarian state which seems to be getting more repressive and totalitarian than ever.

Also in the programme: former UK Prime Minister - Boris Johnson - deliberately misled MPs over Covid-19 lockdown parties; and we speak to a Khartoum resident who fled the war as the conflict in Sudan enters its third month.

Photo: Barbed wire fence between North Korea and China. Credit: Reuters