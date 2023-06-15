Main content

Repression getting worse in North Korea

A rare glimpse into life in North Korea one of the world's most secretive states

In the second part of our exclusive reporting into life in North Korea, we look at repression in the secretive authoritarian state which seems to be getting more repressive and totalitarian than ever.

Also in the programme: former UK Prime Minister - Boris Johnson - deliberately misled MPs over Covid-19 lockdown parties; and we speak to a Khartoum resident who fled the war as the conflict in Sudan enters its third month.

Photo: Barbed wire fence between North Korea and China. Credit: Reuters

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

A rare and shocking glimpse into life in North Korea

Next

16/06/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.