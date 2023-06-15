Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

People living in North Korea have told the BBC that the government has become increasingly repressive. In secret interviews, they spoke of new laws and punishments being introduced, as well as increased surveillance.

Also, a report by British MPs has found that the former prime minister, Boris Johnson, repeatedly lied to parliament about illegal parties held during coronavirus lockdowns.

And how a bus bearing the number of the beast will no longer take you to Hel.

(Photo: Kim Jong-un is the current leader of North Korea. Credit: Getty Images)