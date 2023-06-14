Exclusive interviews gathered inside the world’s most isolated state suggest the situation is the worst it’s been since the 1990s, according to experts. The BBC has secretly interviewed three ordinary people in North Korea. They told us that since the country’s border closure in 2020 in response to the pandemic, they are afraid they will either starve to death or be executed for flouting the rules.

Also on the programme: at least 79 people have died and more than 100 have been rescued after their fishing vessel capsized off the coast of southern Greece; and the frenzy stoked by the start of Beyoncé’s world tour is seen driving up prices in Sweden.

(Image: A rare photo taken inside North Korea during the pandemic, showing people at a crossing in Phyongysong. Credit: NK News)