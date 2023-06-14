Main content

North Korea: Residents tell BBC of neighbours starving to death

The government sealed its borders in 2020, cutting off vital supplies

Exclusive interviews gathered inside the world’s most isolated state suggest the situation is the worst it’s been since the 1990s, according to experts. The BBC has secretly interviewed three ordinary people in North Korea. They told us that since the country’s border closure in 2020 in response to the pandemic, they are afraid they will either starve to death or be executed for flouting the rules.

(Image: A rare photo taken inside North Korea during the pandemic, showing people at a crossing in Phyongysong. Credit: NK News)

Today 20:06GMT
