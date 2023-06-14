More than 108 million people fled their homes in 2022, up by 19 million on the previous year.

The United Nations refugee agency says the figures were made up of people fleeing due to war, persecution, poverty and climate change. We speak to Filippo Grandi, head of the UNHCR.

Also on the programme: EU approves a draft legislation designed to limit harm from AI systems; and a Chinese-Australian artist claims Chinese diplomats have tried to shut down his latest art exhibition.

(File photo shows migrants on a fishing boat in Greece CREDIT: Reuters)