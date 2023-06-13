The indictments relate to Trump's retention of top-secret documents at his Florida estate

Former US president Donald Trump is formally under arrest at a US federal court in Miami where he will shortly face charges that he illegally stored top-secret documents at his Florida estate. The 37 criminal indictments include conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Also on the programme: the BBC gains access to some of the first villages liberated in Ukraine’s counteroffensive; and Japan’s prime minister announced a range of new incentives to arrest his country’s dramatically declining birth rate.

(Image: A person holds a banner outside The Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse, on the morning former U.S. President Trump is to appear there on classified document charges, in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 13, 2023. Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello)