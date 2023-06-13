Main content

Trump faces hearing on espionage charges

The former president has been accused of hoarding classified documents.

Former US president Donald Trump is set to make his initial federal court appearance in Miami today, to face multiple charges of hoarding classified documents. It is the first criminal prosecution of a former US president.

Also in the programme: the United Nations and Ukraine have warned of a huge impact on global food security following the destruction of the Kakhovka dam; and Pakistan's first female architect has been recognised with a major award.

(Picture: Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather near the entrance to the Trump National Doral Miami golf course ahead of his first appearance in a Federal Court. Credit: Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX/Shuttershock)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

