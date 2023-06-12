The former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age eighty-six. The billionaire media magnate led the government three times-- but was dogged by allegations of corruption, as well as scandal in his personal life. We speak to MP Deborah Bergamini, of Forza Italia party, which was founded by Mr Berlusconi, and professor Alexander Stille, who has published numerous works on Italian politics and Mr Berlusconi.

Also, the latest on the counter-offensive in Ukraine - from our reporter near the front line.

And how solid is the classified documents case facing Donald Trump.

(Photo: The four-time Italian PM leaves behind a controversial legacy. Credit: EPA)