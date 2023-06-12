Italy’s billionaire former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. We will hear from one of his supporters and the man who replaced him.

Also on the programme: life in the Sudanese capital Khartoum; and Japan rethinks how to address sexual violence against women.

(Picture: Silvio Berlusconi giving a speech in Rome in 2009. Credit: Reuters / Remo Casilli.)