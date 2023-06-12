Main content

Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

The billionaire former Italian prime minister was a divisive figure who dominated politics.

Italy’s billionaire former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi has died at the age of 86. We will hear from one of his supporters and the man who replaced him.
Also on the programme: life in the Sudanese capital Khartoum; and Japan rethinks how to address sexual violence against women.

(Picture: Silvio Berlusconi giving a speech in Rome in 2009. Credit: Reuters / Remo Casilli.)

