Ukraine says its troops have recaptured at least two neighbouring villages from the Russians in the southeast, the first settlements Kyiv claims to have liberated since launching a counter-offensive.

Also in the programme: a delegation of European leaders has promised over a billion dollars of financial assistance to Tunisia, as part of a proposed wider agreement encompassing action to tackle migration; and Novak Djokovic has become the most successful men's singles tennis player of all-time after winning this year's French Open.

(Picture: A Ukrainian serviceman stands next to a military vehicle in Donetsk region of Ukraine. Credit:Reuters/Oleksandr Ratushniak)