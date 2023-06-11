A doctor in Haiti tells Newshour the country could descend into civil war if there isn't outside intervention to control "horrible" gang violence. Also on the programme: Floodwaters are receding in southern Ukraine after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam; and Pat Metheny, one of the world's great jazz guitarists, is back with a new album.

(Photo: More that 50 confirmed deaths in Haiti as a result of flooding 06/06/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)