Haitian doctor warns of descent into chaos

The Caribbean country suffers from a long-term humanitarian and political crisis.

A doctor in Haiti tells Newshour the country could descend into civil war if there isn't outside intervention to control "horrible" gang violence. Also on the programme: Floodwaters are receding in southern Ukraine after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam; and Pat Metheny, one of the world's great jazz guitarists, is back with a new album.

(Photo: More that 50 confirmed deaths in Haiti as a result of flooding 06/06/2023 European Pressphoto Agency)

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

11/06/2023 20:06 GMT

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

