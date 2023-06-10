The children have been alone in the jungle after surviving a plane crash.

Four Colombian children who were on a plane that crashed in the Amazon jungle more than a month ago have been found alive. The children - aged 13, nine, four and one - were the only survivors when the Cessna plane they were travelling in with their mother went down in Caquetá.

Also in the programme: former US president Donald Trump has made his first speech since federal charges over his handling of classified documents was announced; and Sri Lanka has lifted import restrictions on nearly three-hundred items as the country is showing signs of emerging from its worst economic crisis in decades.

(Picture: Colombian military sources with child survivors of a plane crash in the Amazon jungle. Credit: Handout via Reuters)