Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP, saying he's been 'driven out' by a report into whether he deliberately misled parliament over breaches of Covid rules. What could his next move be? Also on the programme; four children who've been missing in the Colombian jungle for more than a month after a plane crash have been found alive; and the Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon has been hailed as "superhuman" after beating the world record in the women's 5,000 metres.

