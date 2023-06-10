Main content

Former British leader Boris Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson has stepped down as Member of Parliament

Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP, saying he's been 'driven out' by a report into whether he deliberately misled parliament over breaches of Covid rules. What could his next move be? Also on the programme; four children who've been missing in the Colombian jungle for more than a month after a plane crash have been found alive; and the Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon has been hailed as "superhuman" after beating the world record in the women's 5,000 metres.

(Photo: Boris Johnson resigns as an MP 09/06/2023 Press Association File photo dated 02/03/23

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US prosecutors unseal charges against Trump

Next

10/06/2023 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.