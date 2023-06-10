Main content
Former British leader Boris Johnson resigns
Boris Johnson has stepped down as Member of Parliament
Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resigned as an MP, saying he's been 'driven out' by a report into whether he deliberately misled parliament over breaches of Covid rules. What could his next move be? Also on the programme; four children who've been missing in the Colombian jungle for more than a month after a plane crash have been found alive; and the Kenyan athlete Faith Kipyegon has been hailed as "superhuman" after beating the world record in the women's 5,000 metres.
