Federal prosecutors unseal a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump, accusing the former US president of endangering national security by holding on to top defence documents.

Federal prosecutors unseal a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump, accusing the former US president of endangering national security by holding on to top defence documents.

Also in the programme: Boris Johnson to resign as an MP; and what space does to an astronaut's brain.

(Picture: An itemized list of property seized in the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Credit: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo)