Main content

US prosecutors unseal charges against Trump

Federal prosecutors unseal a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump, accusing the former US president of endangering national security by holding on to top defence documents.

Federal prosecutors unseal a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump, accusing the former US president of endangering national security by holding on to top defence documents.

Also in the programme: Boris Johnson to resign as an MP; and what space does to an astronaut's brain.

(Picture: An itemized list of property seized in the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Credit: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Trump to face federal criminal charges

Next

10/06/2023 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.