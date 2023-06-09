Main content
US prosecutors unseal charges against Trump
Federal prosecutors unseal a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump, accusing the former US president of endangering national security by holding on to top defence documents.
Also in the programme: Boris Johnson to resign as an MP; and what space does to an astronaut's brain.
(Picture: An itemized list of property seized in the execution of a search warrant by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. Credit: REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
