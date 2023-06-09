Main content

Trump to face federal criminal charges

Mr Trump faces seven charges, including mishandling classified documents and obstructing efforts to investigate, his lawyer says.

Experts say the indictment does not prevent Mr Trump from running for president again. We speak to legal expert Corey Brettschneider for his take on the case.

Also on the programme: the EU agrees on an overhaul of the bloc’s migration and asylum policies; and we learn the latest on the evidence indicating who might be behind the explosion at a Ukrainian dam.

(Photo: former President Donald Trump at a campaign event. CREDIT: Reuters)

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.