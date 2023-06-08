Firefighters are being sent to tackle wildfires as smog spreads across North America.

More international firefighters are being sent to Canada to help tackle the source of huge wildfires which have created a toxic blanket of smoke. The haze that's drifted across the border to the east coast of the United States has temporarily made some American cities the most polluted on earth. Poor visibility has led to the delay and cancellation of flights into New York and Philadelphia.

Also in the programme: A man armed with a knife has stabbed children in a playground in France; and Pat Robertson, a pioneer of the use of Christianity in US right wing politics has died.

(Picture: Millions of people in North America have been advised to wear N95 masks outdoors due to poor air quality levels. Credit: Getty Images)