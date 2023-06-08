Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has gone to the Kherson region to see the scale of the chaos unleashed by the destruction of a dam. Ukraine says more than two-thirds of the flooded land is in Russian-occupied territory on the left bank of the Dnipro river. We get the latest from Kherson and an assessment of the cost of the damage.

Also in the programme: a man with a knife has attacked nursery-school children in the French town of Annecy; and Singapore apologises to Malaysia over a joke about flight MH37 that went missing in 2014 and has never been found.

(Picture: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks to Ihor Klymenko, head of the National Police of Ukraine, during a visit to Kherson. Credit: Mykola Tymchenko/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)