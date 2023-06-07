President Zelensky says he is shocked by the lack of outside help.

Rising floodwaters prompt an emergency evacuation in southern Ukraine as homes are destroyed and landmines are swept away from the front line. President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was shocked by the lack of outside help from aid agencies, including those from the United Nations, as well as the Red Cross.

Also on the programme: Is Canada about to experience its worst wildfire ever? We hear from the country’s Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair. And the first known crocodile to make itself pregnant without a partner.

(A flooded area after the Nova Kakhovka dam breached, in Kherson, Ukraine June 7, 2023. Credit: REUTERS: Vladyslav Smilianets)