Ukraine calls Khakova Dam destruction an environmental catastrophe

Tens of thousands of people in southern Ukraine are without drinking water.

The Ukrainian government says the destruction of a Khakova dam is an "environmental catastrophe" with tens of thousands of people without clean drinking water and vast swathes of farmland at risk; also in the programme: what is Saudi money doing to the world of sport? And we hear from the man who had COVID for ten months, and now he's singing his heart out.

(Photo: Volunteers evacuating local residents from flooded areas near Kherson, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)

Today 13:06GMT
Floods sweep region after huge Ukraine dam destroyed

07/06/2023 20:06 GMT

  • Today 13:06GMT
