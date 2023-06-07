The Ukrainian government says the destruction of a Khakova dam is an "environmental catastrophe" with tens of thousands of people without clean drinking water and vast swathes of farmland at risk; also in the programme: what is Saudi money doing to the world of sport? And we hear from the man who had COVID for ten months, and now he's singing his heart out.

(Photo: Volunteers evacuating local residents from flooded areas near Kherson, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)