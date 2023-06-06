Thousands of people are being evacuated from southern Ukraine, where the destruction of the Russian-controlled Nova Kakhovka dam has caused extensive flooding.

Thousands of people are being evacuated from southern Ukraine, where the destruction of the Russian-controlled Nova Kakhovka dam has caused extensive flooding. Water has reached 80 towns and villages on both sides of the Dnipro river. A pro-Putin member of the Russian parliament, Evgeny Popov, tells Newshour that Ukraine was behind it.

Also today: the Taliban goes into battle against opium production; and the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who brought Bossa Nova to the world with her version of The Girl From Ipanema, has died at the age of 83.

(Photo: Ukraine's President Zelensky holds an emergency meeting with top state and regional officials concerning the Kakhovka dam destruction. June 6, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)