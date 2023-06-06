President Zelensky says the world must hold Russia to account for the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, which has caused extensive flooding in southern Ukraine.

President Volodymr Zelensky has said Russia must be held accountable for the destruction of Nova Kakhovka dam, which has caused extensive flooding in southern Ukraine. Mr Zelensky said the Russian-controlled dam on the Dnipro river was destroyed by an internal explosion, in what he called a war crime and an act of terrorism. Russia has denied responsibility, blaming Ukrainian shelling instead.

Also in the programme: Prince Harry has been giving evidence in court in London against a newspaper group he accuses of hacking his phone; and a Ghanian doctor describes the potentially disastrous consequences for local health services of richer nations recruiting large numbers of nurses from countries such as hers.

(Photo: A general view of the Nova Kakhovka dam that was breached in Kherson region, Ukraine on 6 June 2023 in this screen grab taken from a video obtained by Reuters)