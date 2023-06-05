Main content

Ukraine war: 'Offensive actions' under way in east, Kyiv says

Has the long-expected counter-offensive by Ukraine against Russia started?

A statement a few hours ago from the Ukrainian defence ministry said its forces are "shifting to offensive actions" in some areas. But for such an under-stated statement, there's been a frenzy of speculation today. Is this the start of the long-expected, big counter-offensive by Ukraine against Russia?

Also - an astonishing miscarriage of justice in Australia- we'll hear from the law professor who first took up the case more than ten years ago; and the promise of solar energy captured in space.

(Photo: A Ukrainian serviceman stands near an anti-aircraft missile launcher Ukraine, 07 April 2023. Credit: Oleg Petrasyuk /EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

More episodes

Previous

Signs of Ukraine offensive begin

Next

06/06/2023 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service & BBC Afghan Radio

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.