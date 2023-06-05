Main content

Signs of Ukraine offensive begin

Russia says it has repelled a major attack by Ukrainian forces. Could this be start of Ukraine’s counter-offensive?

Russia says it has repelled a major attack by Ukrainian forces in the south-east, in the latest sign that the long-awaited counter-offensive may be underway. Also on the programme, in the run-up to the COP28 climate summit, climate negotiators are in Bonn today assessing where the world has got to in terms of cutting greenhouse gas emission targets; and, a woman once branded Australia's worst female serial killer has been pardoned and freed from prison after 20 years behind bars.
(Photo: Ukrainian serviceman prepares a shell for a D-30 howitzer at a position in a front line near the town of Soledar 06/05/2023 Reuters)

